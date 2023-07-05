NPP Vetting: 6 Aspirants Vetted, 3 Others Face Committee

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vetted a total of six presidential hopefuls as of yesterday, with three more scheduled to be vetted today.

The vetting process is being conducted by a nine-member committee led by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

On the first day of the vetting, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen, and energy expert Kwadwo Opoku faced the committee. The following day, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP went through the vetting process.

Unlike during the nominations process, this time only the aspirants were granted permission to enter the compound.

The atmosphere at the party’s headquarters was calm with security personnel present to ensure order. Some supporters of the aspirants were seen cheering as their favorites arrived at the venue. Traders took advantage of the occasion to sell party paraphernalia to supporters and friends of the aspirants.

In a brief interview with the media, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong described the vetting process as “pretty normal” for him. He expressed confidence in his chances of sailing through.

Today, three more aspirants are scheduled to meet the committee. They are former Minister of State Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mr. Joe Ghartey. The former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, is scheduled to meet the committee on July 6.

Other members of the vetting committee include Kwasi Amoako Atta, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, Adelaide Ahwireng, and Osei Bonsu Amoah. Evans Nimako, the party’s Director for Research and Elections, has been appointed as the committee’s secretary.

By Vincent Kubi