Confusion At Hiawa As Ghanaian Shot Dead

Reports coming in indicates that a 22-year-old Ghanaian man by the name Kwaku Etsi has allegedly been shot and killed by a security official of Chinese illegal miners in Hiawa in the Western Region.

The man was reportedly seen on the premises of the miners carrying what witnesses believed was black sand containing raw gold, though his purpose there remains unclear.

Following the incident, the local community protested the death, with some attacking properties belonging to Chinese nationals.

The protesters claim that whilst they have been arrested and threatened by police, the individual responsible for the shooting has not been apprehended.

By Vincent Kubi