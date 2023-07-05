Video: We Need A New Ghana-Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyepong, a hopeful flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 general election, has expressed his confidence in leading the party to victory.

During the second day of the party’s vetting on July 4, 2023, Agyepong spoke to journalists and conveyed his appreciation for the positive feedback his campaign message has received.

He reiterated his vision of bringing a new dawn of hope to Ghanaians.

Agyepong called on his followers to embrace a collective mindset to work together to materialize his vision for a “new Ghana.” He emphasized the necessity to recalibrate the nation’s values, calling for dedication, nationalism, and patriotism in creating a better future for all.

“I am very confident that a lot of people have resonated positively with my message of ushering a new dawn, a new direction, and a new dimension for this country,” Agyepong said.

He further stressed on the importance of having a collegial mentality and a focus on public service, as the welfare of the society is what politics is all about.

Agyepong also advised the national executives of the NPP to ensure a fair-playing field ahead of the internal elections.

He expressed his optimism that delegates of the party will vote for him to be the flagbearer.

“We need to elevate the discourse and have a proper discussion about what is needed for this country, which is why I am confident that the party and the delegates share my sentiments,” Agyepong said.

As the campaign season heats up, Agyepong’s message for a new Ghana is sure to resonate with many Ghanaians. Only time will tell if he will be able to secure the party’s nomination and lead them to victory in the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi