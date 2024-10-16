Man U End Ferguson Role

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is set to step back from his ambassadorial role at Manchester United at the end of the season, a source has told ESPN.

The decision has been taken as part of a cost-cutting drive at the club put in place following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a minority stake in February.

It comes after United finalised the redundancies of 250 members of staff in a bid to save around £45 million ($58.8m).

Ferguson has been a club ambassador since 2013 following his decision to retire as manager after more than 25 years at the helm.

The role has earned the legendary former boss more than £2m annually and a source has told ESPN that the agreement has been ended as part of “cost-saving measures across the board.”

A club source has told ESPN that the 82-year-old “will always be welcome at Old Trafford” with the decision described as “amicable” and “suiting both parties.”

Ferguson won 13 English league titles during his time as manager between 1986 and 2013. He also won the Champions League in 1999 and 2008 along with another nine domestic cup successes. He remains the last United manager to lead the club to the Premier League title.