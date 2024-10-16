Sudan Stun Stars In Libya

Sudan boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco with an impressive 2-0 victory over Ghana on Tuesday afternoon.

The match, held at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya, saw the Sudanese team, led by former Ghanaian coach James Kwesi Appiah, outclass the Black Stars to secure a crucial win.

The Jediane Falcons continued their fine form, extending their streak to just one defeat in their last eight competitive matches.

Despite a lacklustre first-half performance from both teams, Ghana’s goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi made crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

After only 10 minutes, Ati-Zigi denied Sudanese striker Mohamed Abdelrahman following a swift counter-attack.

He again came to Ghana’s rescue by parrying a low drive from Abobaker Mamoun Eisa.

Sudan’s persistence paid off in the second half. In the 62nd minute, Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Tash broke the deadlock, capitalising on a goal-mouth scramble to put Sudan ahead.

Just three minutes later, Abdelrahman doubled the lead, receiving a pass from Ahmed Yousif and skillfully beating Ghana’s defender Mohammed Salisu and Ati-Zigi.

With this vital win, Sudan climbed to 7 points, just two behind group leaders Angola.

Meanwhile, Ghana remains winless, with their hopes of qualification fading after collecting only two points from four matches.

