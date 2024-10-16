Mahama Will Destroy Ghana, Reject Him – Akufo-Addo Tells Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has issued a stern warning to Ghanaians, urging them to reject National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo’s concerns stem from Mahama’s alleged plans to jeopardize key policies, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, which has benefited countless students across the country.

President Akufo-Addo’s warning comes on the heels of former President John Mahama’s previous statement, where he confidently declared that President Akufo-Addo would “painfully hand over” to him whether he likes it or not.

This statement has raised eyebrows, with many questioning John Mahama’s intentions and ability to lead Ghana again after he was voted out in 2016.

During a meeting with the chiefs and people of the North-East Region, Akufo-Addo cautioned that a vote for Mahama and the NDC could result in the cancellation of major initiatives such as the Free SHS policy.

He pointed to recent remarks made by Mahama as evidence that the NDC leader would likely scrap the program if elected.

President Akufo-Addo’s concerns are not unfounded, as Mahama’s track record on corruption has been a subject of debate.

Mahama has promised to prosecute all corrupt government officials if he wins the elections, but President Akufo-Addo remains skeptical.

-BY Daniel Bampoe