I Don’t Care About NDC- Amenfi Central MP Fires

Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah

In a bold move, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, has expressed his indifference towards the petition filed by the Minority caucus to declare his seat vacant.

Kwakye-Ackah, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, has chosen to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, citing unfair treatment by the NDC as the reason for his departure.

The controversy surrounding Kwakye-Ackah’s seat began when the NDC endorsed his opponent as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central.

Kwakye-Ackah felt betrayed, stating that the party’s actions were unfair and that he was not given a fair chance to contest.

He questioned the party’s decision to declare his opponent unopposed after a court injunction was issued due to allegations of forged documents.

Kwakye-Ackah’s decision to go independent has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning his loyalty to the NDC.

However, he remains unfazed, stating that he is focused on serving the people of Amenfi Central and will not be swayed by the NDC’s actions.

Background History

Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah has been a member of the NDC since 2002 and has served as the MP for Amenfi Central since 2013.

He has been a vocal advocate for the development of his constituency and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his people.

The Petition

The Minority caucus filed a petition to declare Kwakye-Ackah’s seat vacant, citing his decision to run as an independent candidate as a breach of party rules.

However, Kwakye-Ackah remains confident that he will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

“I don’t care about the NDC,” Kwakye-Ackah stated in an interview with Citi Fm.

“I care about the people of Amenfi Central, and I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability.”

His bold stance has sparked a mix of reactions, with some praising his courage and others questioning his loyalty.

-BY Daniel Bampoe