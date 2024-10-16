Akufo-Addo Shades Mahama Over Dumsor

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a statement that has sparked mixed reactions, associating past presidents with notable policies and incidents.

Speaking on his Thank You Tour in the North East Region, he said when the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is mentioned, District Assembly comes to mind, former President John Agyekum Kufuor evokes the National Health Insurance Scheme, and his own administration is synonymous with Free SHS.

However, when former President John Mahama is mentioned, the term “Dumsor” inevitably follows.

For those who may not know, “Dumsor” is a local slang that translates to “off and on,” referring to the erratic power supply that plagued Ghana during John Mahama’s administration.

The energy crisis led to widespread frustration and economic hardship, attributed to inadequate generating capacity and transmission failures.

This statement has been perceived as a subtle jab at John Mahama’s legacy.

Rawlings And District Assembly

Late President JJ Rawlings’ legacy is often tied to the decentralization of power, which led to the establishment of District Assemblies aimed to empower local communities and promote grassroots development.

Kufuor’s National Health Insurance Scheme

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing affordable healthcare to Ghanaians.

The policy has had a lasting impact on the country’s healthcare system.

Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS

President Akufo-Addo’s government has been credited with implementing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, increasing access to education for countless young Ghanaians.

Mahama and Dumsor

The President’s statement has sparked a mixed of reactions, with some viewing it as a subtle jab at Mahama’s legacy. Others see it as a genuine reflection on the past.

-BY Daniel Bampoe