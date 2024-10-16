Akufo-Addo Reveals Genesis Of Agenda 111 Hospitals

President Akufo-Addo recently made a shocking revelation about Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking in the North East Region on his Thank You Tou, he said during one of his meetings, his research department dropped a bombshell: “Out of 260 districts in Ghana, a staggering 88 had no district hospitals at all”.

This disturbing fact left the President’s “heart jumping,” and rightly so.

In a country where diseases affect people from all walks of life, access to medical facilities is crucial.

Determined to tackle this issue head-on, President Akufo-Addo swiftly contacted his presidential advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, to verify the information.

He tasked Dr. Nsiah Asare with finding solutions to this pressing problem.

However, the situation turned out to be even more dire than initially thought. Dr. Nsiah Asare’s investigation revealed that the actual number of districts without hospitals was 101, not 88.

This alarming discovery sparked President Akufo-Addo into action. In his eighth address to the nation, he announced plans to construct 88 hospitals in districts without medical facilities.

Each hospital will have 100 beds and accommodations for staff. This ambitious project aims to boost Ghana’s healthcare delivery, particularly in rural areas.

The President also highlighted plans to build regional hospitals in the six new regions, as well as rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi, the regional hospital of the Western Region.

Additionally, three infectious disease control centers will be established in each of the country’s zones to improve testing capacities.

This significant investment in healthcare infrastructure demonstrates President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of Ghanaians.

-BY Daniel Bampoe