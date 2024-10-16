Man Arrested For Stealing Cables From Agormanya Ultra-Modern Market

A shocking incident of vandalism has struck the newly built ultra-modern market constructed by the Akufo-Addo led government in Agormanya, Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, in the Eastern Region.

Moses Tetteh, the suspected perpetrator, is currently in police custody for allegedly cutting off cables in the 188 lockable stores.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, October 15, into Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The market, a flagship project of the World Bank’s Secondary City initiative, was nearing completion and had been beautifully decorated in preparation for its commissioning and handing-over ceremony.

Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who confirmed the incident expressed dismay over the incident, emphasizing the project’s significance in transforming the Lower Manya Krobo area.

“This project is a game-changer for our community, and such acts of vandalism are unacceptable,” he stated.

The Odumase Police are investigating the matter, and Tetteh’s motives remain unclear.

However, sources suggest that the incident may be linked to internal conflicts or disgruntlement within the community.

-BY Daniel Bampoe