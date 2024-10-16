You Will Be Remembered As Peace Champion – Ya Na

Ya Na with President Akufo-Addo

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, has eulogised Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President who will be remembered as a true statesman and champion of peace and security.

“May your legacy continue to inspire generations to come. You will always be cherished and remembered as a true statesman and champion of peace and security.

“I understand your visit today is part of a thank you tour of the regions as your term of office is gradually coming to an end. I don’t know whether to be happy for you for the successful completion of your mandate or to be sad for the fact that I am going to miss a great friend,” he stated.

Ya Na noted that President Akufo-Addo’s selfless efforts in supporting and bringing reconciliation and peace to Dagbon will forever be etched in the hearts of the people of Dagbon.

“Your decisive leadership in ending the protracted mediation process between Abudu and Andani families by the esteemed committee of eminent Kings, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, His Majesty the Nayiri and His Majesty the Yagbonwura, after the unfortunate demise of my predecessor Ya Na Yakubu II, was a masterstroke that paved the way for the performance of the funerals of our two deceased Ya Nas. You didn’t stop at that. Your continued support ensured my installation as the new Ya Na, and your sustained guidance has maintained peace in our beloved Dagbon,” he pointed out.

He said Dagbon is currently enjoying unprecedented peace thanks to President Akufo-Addo’s effort.

“We cannot thank you enough and pray that the good Lord would bless you appropriately. While you embark on your farewell tour, we celebrate your achievements, especially in Dagbon and the northern region and express our deepest gratitude,” he added.

Addressing the people of Yendi at the Gbewaa Palace where he paid a courtesy call on the King of Dagbon during his tour of the Northern Region, President Akufo-Addo commended the King of Dagbon for sustaining peace in the area.

He expressed his excitement for being the third president to have occupied the presidency for two consecutive terms.

“President Kufour occupied the seat twice, President Rawlings also occupied twice and I have also occupied it twice,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to the Ya Na, his elders and opinions leaders to support him to ensure that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected as President on December 7.

“Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a competent man, acknowledgeable and above all he is an honest man. I believe he is the right man that can continue with the works that I have started, and he is well prepared to be president,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi