Prioritise Legislative Duties – Bagbin

Alban S.K. Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has called on members of the House to prioritise their legislative responsibilities, despite the demands of the upcoming election season.

He underscored the need for the MPs to avoid complacency and bureaucratic delays that could hinder the progress of crucial legislation.

“The time for action is now,” the Speaker urged, stressing the need for parliament to work efficiently across party lines to serve the best interests of the Ghanaians.

“We cannot afford complacency, nor can we allow bureaucratic delays to hinder the progress of vital legislation, he stressed.

Mr. Bagbin acknowledged that many MPs were preoccupied with their election campaigns, aiming to secure renewed mandates from the electorate.

He reminded the MPs that their duties in the House continue until the last day of the parliamentary session.

“Our mandate as Members of Parliament has not yet expired,” Speaker Bagbin stressed, pointing out that even though elections are a key pillar of democracy and provide citizens the opportunity to evaluate their representatives, they ought not to sacrifice their legislative duties for renewal of their mandates.

“The legislation and business before us remain of paramount importance, and we must ensure that we do not neglect our parliamentary duties,” he stated.

Mr. Bagbin also urged MPs to strike a balance between the demands of campaigning and their legislative responsibilities.

He stressed that Ghanaians expect them to complete the work for which they were elected, and this should not be derailed by electoral ambitions.

He reminded the MPs of their role as leaders, setting the tone for political discourse during the election campaign.

The Speaker again called for decorum and peaceful engagement in campaigns and public statements, warning that their actions and words would shape public perception of Ghana’s democratic processes.

“We must conduct ourselves with decorum, promote peaceful discourse, and ensure that our campaigns and public statements reflect the high standards expected of us as representatives of the people,” he said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House