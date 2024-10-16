Atlético Faces Stadium Ban

Spain’s Anti-Violence Committee has proposed a two-week total closure of Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium, and a €65,000 fine ($70,900), as punishment for the incidents which saw last month’s derby with Real Madrid suspended, after fans threw objects onto the pitch.

The LaLiga game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was halted for over 15 minutes on September 29 after lighters and plastic bottles were thrown from behind one of the goals, not long after Real Madrid had taken a 1-0 lead.

Atlético have already been hit with a three-game closure of the Metropoliano’s south stand by the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee, which the club has since appealed.

On Tuesday, Spain’s Supreme Sports Council confirmed to ESPN that another body, the State Committee against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, had proposed a two-week total stadium closure.

The Anti-Violence Committee first met on September 30 to consider the matter, saying that “severe penalties” should be expected given the “serious” nature of the incident.