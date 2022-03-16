Manchester United Crash Out Of Champions League

Manchester United are out of the Champions League after a 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid saw them beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

Renan Lodi’s first-half header was enough to take Diego Simeone’s side into the quarter-finals as Ralf Rangnick’s team endured a frustrating evening at Old Trafford.

Anthony Elanga had appeared to be fouled in the build-up to the goal but United lacked the spark at the other end that was required to break down a resolute Atletico.

Manchester United were the more enterprising team for much of the first half as they tried to press Atletico with some success, rushing the Spanish side to the delight of the crowd.

Elanga appeared to have been fouled at the other end but Atletico were soon through United, Joao Felix’s backheel finding Antoine Griezmann whose cross was headed in by Lodi.

David de Gea, who had earlier pulled off an extraordinary save to keep out Rodrigo De Paul’s speculative shot, could do nothing. Diogo Dalot could not say the same.

Already out of the FA Cup, the defeat means that United’s slim hopes of ending their long trophy drought this season are at an end.

Source: Sky Sports