Manhunt For Gold Robbers In Ahafo

The police in Ahafo Region have mounted a search for six armed robbers who attacked a gold dealer in his shop at Nkaseim and made away with GH¢25,000.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that on Sunday night at about 8 pm, the robbers attacked the shop with AK47 rifles amidst sporadic shooting.

The robbers, two of whom were said to be wearing smock, also attacked Nkaseim Police Station which is near the gold shop.

Two people namely: Simon Nuamah, 25, and another only known as Amos, 45, sustained bullet wounds, due to the indiscriminate shooting and were rushed to Goaso Government Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

A gold merchant named, Derrick Appau, told reporters the robbers succeed in taking away GH¢25,000 from him after he struggled with them.

In the ensuing sporadic shooting, a speeding vehicle even knocked down one Akua Sona, 39, injuring her in the process and was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at Hwidiem for treatment.

The Ahafo Regional Police Command confirmed the incident and said they are yet to make an arrest.

According to Ahafo Regional Police spokesman, ASP Kwame Loh, police in the region have mounted search for the suspects and advised residents to give out information leading to their arrest.

The police said they retrieved 21 empty shells and a machete from the crime scene

