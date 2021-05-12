Infantino Fingered In ‘Failed’ ESL Project

Gianni Infantino

La Liga President, Javier Tebas, has said he thinks FIFA President, Gianni Infantino is behind the “failed” European Super League project.

Tebas claims that Infantino is ‘W01’, referred in the secret Super League documents he had access to.

“It’s he who is behind the Super League and I already told him in person,” Tebas said of Infantino on Tuesday.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, behind all of this is FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He’s pushing, saying things…”

Infantino, who headed up UEFA from 2009-2016, announced his and FIFA’s opposition to the breakaway project founded by 12 European clubs on April 18.

Six English teams, including Champions League finalists Manchester City and Chelsea, withdrew 48 hours later following fan pressure and UK government pressure.

Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan followed but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have yet to withdraw.

The nine clubs that pulled out have been handed financial punishments by UEFA and have agreed to make a combined €15 million goodwill contribution to benefit youth and grassroots football across Europe.

UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions, and European soccer’s ruling body has started disciplinary proceedings against them.

On Saturday, the three defiant clubs denounced “intolerable” pressure from UEFA to drop the project.

Italian FA President, Gabriele Gravina, warned Juventus could face expulsion from Serie A if they did not withdraw from the European Super League.

“Almost all the clubs have recognised they have made a mistake. The worst sanction has been the reaction of their fans.

“This project has failed but is not dead. Without English clubs they will not be able to carry it through,” Gravina said.