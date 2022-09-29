Mankessim Murder: Another Suspect Grabbed

Fresh suspect has reportedly been apprehended in connection with the ritual murder of a prospective nurse trainee in Mankessim, Central Region.

This brings the number of suspects to three. Details of the new arrest have not been made public.

Two persons, a self-styled Pastor, Michael Darko alias Nana 1, and Christopher Ekow Clark, Tufuhene of Akwakrom, a suburb of Mankessim were arrested at their various hideouts following police investigation.

Suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nursing student have confessed to committing the crime.

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botchwey, was reported missing on September 10, 2022.

The suspects have been remanded into police custody for further investigation.

By Vincent Kubi