Tema Bans Social, Religious Activities For Late Chief’s Funeral

Late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has announced a ban on all social and religious activities in the metropolis for the month of October, 2022.

According to the traditional rulers, funerals and other activities such as engagements, weddings, outdoor crusades/conventions and merry making have been suspended for a period of one month.

Per the ban, bereaved families cannot bury their dead relatives during the period the ban is in force.

The ban which stretches from Sunday, October 1, 2022 to Monday, October 31, 2022 covers areas such as Tema Manhean (Newtown), Communities One -12, the various divisional areas namely, Ashaiman, Zeenu, Kubekro, Adigon, Saasabi, Adjei Kojo, Klagon, Sakumono and Adjeiman among others.

Residents have been advised to adhere to the directives as set out by the TTC as part of the final funeral rites for the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

The directives form part of activities put in place by the TTC towards the final funeral rites for the late Tema Mantse, who passed on in February 2020.

A statement issued by the Council copied to DGN Online indicated that “It is also announced that the ban on these activities will be strictly enforced”.

The statement said in due course, several activities lined up for the funeral would be announced for all residents, both home and abroad to join the chiefs and people of Tema, to give the Paramount Chief, a befitting funeral.

The late Paramount Chief passed on in February 2020, but the traditional council suspended arrangements for the funeral rites due to the precautionary measures put in place by the state against the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Vincent Kubi