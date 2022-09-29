Oyibi Chiefs Declare Friday Holiday For Residents

Oyibi Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region has declared Friday September 30 a holiday for its community members.

Community members are expected to observe the holiday which falls on the festival of the area, Oyibi Yam (Oyibi Yele Yeli) Festival.

According to a statement supposedly issued Oyibi Divisional Council sighted by DGN Online dated September 27, 2022, the council declared Friday a holiday for citizens of the area.

“Onbehalf of Nii Boye Okansah V, Oyibi Mantse and the entire principle elders of the Oyibi Divisional Council, I send my seasonal greetings to the entire citizens living on any part of Oyibi land

“The general public is hereby informed that on Friday 30th September which marks a significant day in the history of Oyibi Land, Oyibi Yele Yeli (Oyibi Yam) Festival is holiday and should be observer as such throughout the entire Oyibi Community only,” Enoch Alabi Nyomowoko, the Council’s Secretary.

Meanwhile, the declaration of the holiday by the traditional authority does not form part of the country’s commorative and statutory holidays.

By Vincent Kubi