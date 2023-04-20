Market Leaders Endorse Propak Ghana

A scene from previous event

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), have endorsed Propak Ghana, the largest packaging, printing, plastics, and food processing portfolio exhibition in Accra.

‘Propak Ghana’ exhibition, which is expected to welcome more than 100 brands and 2,500 visitors, will take place at the Grand Arena, ICC, from June 6–8, 2023.

Commenting on the endorsement, Jamie Pearson, Marketing Director of Afrocet Montgomery said “AGI has fully endorsed the event and will be present for the opening ceremony.

GEPA has also endorsed the event and is supporting trade delegations from across the wider West African region that will see a comprehensive buyers-program for those in the F&B and FMCG industries who are in need of an upgrade or new technology in their supply chains and factories”.

Speaking on the upcoming exhibition, Jamie Pearson noted that running alongside the exhibition booths and product showcases will be an industry-leading conference program that will provide insights, explanations, and thoughts on the trends and pertinent topics faced by the industry today.

“Apart from the exhibition, we will have sessions on the circular economy, sustainability, and financing options for SME and multinational companies, among others. In total, more than 40 speakers are expected, and the full three-day program will be announced in the coming weeks”.

According to the organisers of the exhibition, it will focus on Togo, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Senegal. Also, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will be present with an investment hub ready to meet international companies looking to establish a foothold in the Ghanaian market. All these will add to the offerings available at Propak Ghana.

A business desk report