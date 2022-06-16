Mass Burial For 250 Unidentified Dead Bodies

Superintendent Yaw Nketia -Yeboah

The Ghana Police Hospital will embark on a mass burial for 250 unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Hospital, Superintendent Yaw Nketia -Yeboah said the exercise is part of routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.

“These unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.

The public has been directed to contact the Pathology Department of the Ghana Police Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for some time, he said in a statement issued in Accra.

Supt. Nketia-Yeboah said the announcement is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial.

He encouraged the public to acquire the habit of always having their National Identification Cards or that of any organisation on them to help the Police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey