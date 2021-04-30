Massive Arrests At Kasoa…340 Swopped

The suspects being processed by Immigration Officers

The Central Regional Police Command has embarked on a massive operation at Kasoa and its environs to arrest suspected criminals.

A total of 340 suspected criminals including five females were grabbed with most of the suspects being Nigerians, according to the police.

During the swoop, the police retrieved 245 laptops, some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana or Indian hemp and other exhibits.

Briefing the media yesterday, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong said areas where the swoop was conducted included Budumburam, Kasoa Adade, Akwele, and Ofaakor.

She said on April 29, 2021, the Regional Police Command embarked on the operation dubbed, ‘Operation Storm Kasoa’ to clamp down the rampant criminal activities in the municipality.

She said nine of the suspects were found in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, adding “a total of 245 laptops, 142 assorted mobile phones and six Nigerian passports were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.”

DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong said that personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service have been invited to check documents of the foreigners and those who entered the country illegally will be repatriated.

“We have begun the screening process and those found culpable will be arranged before court,” she said.

She said as part of the measures to curb crime, tent cities are going to be mounted within communities in Kasoa by the police and they are also in collaboration with opinion leaders to form community watch committees to be inaugurated soon.

“Media and community engagements are still ongoing and the Command is once again reminding the general public that, their cooperation is much needed,” she said, adding “they should share information with the police.”

She also said that “if you see something say something. We want to sound a word of caution to criminals that the Police Command will make the region uncomfortable for criminals to stay in.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey