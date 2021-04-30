Massive Shakeup In GIS

DCOI Maud Anima Quainoo and ACI Samuel Basintale

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has effected massive movements of top senior officers to, according to the Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi, “strengthen its operations in the Regional Commands and also to enhance its administration and human resource base.”

The Head of Administration at the National Headquarters (NHQ), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI), Maud Anima Quainoo moves to the Greater Accra Regional Command (GAR) as the Regional Commander, whiles Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Samuel Basintale leaves the Accra Regional Command to the NHQ as Head of Administration.

The Head of the Human Resource Department (HRD), Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Adowa Sika Ogunlana moves to head the Training Department, whiles ACI Michael Asare Bediako has been reassigned from the Training Department to be responsible for the Human Resource Department.

ACI Francis Palmdeti who until his posting was assigned to the Operations Department at the NHQ is now moving to the Ahafo Region as the Regional Commander.

In a similar vein, Head of the Document Fraud Expertise Centre (DFEC), ACI Kwabena Somuah Amponsah moves to the NHQ/Operations whiles ACI John Amon Ashie proceeds to the Operations Secretariat at the NHQ from the Intelligence Unit (Intel/ NHQ). ACI Johnson Ferkah moves from National Enforcement to Head the Kasoa Sector Command.

At the Regional Command level, 18 ACIs have been posted to the Regional Commands as Deputy Regional Commanders to strength Immigration Operations and Command structure in the regions.

They include the following; ACI Evelyn Asiedu Gyekye for the Greater Accra Region, ACI Mark Asamoah Boakye, ACI Francis Yaw Tachie, ACI Constant Boateng, ACI Ahmed Musah, ACI George Arthur, ACI Francis Banning, and ACI Noah Ahomkah Yeboah for Savannah, Northern, Ashanti, North East, Eastern, Upper East and the Volta Region respectively.

ACI Martin Dodzie and ACI Emmanuel Oteng have both been confirmed as Deputy Regional Commanders for the Tema and KIA Commands respectively, whiles ACI Justice Bosomtwi Ayensu moves to Ahafo Region as Deputy Regional Commander and ACI Seth Appianing goes to the Eastern Region, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) Michael Brewu to Bono East, C/Supt Abraham Nyabi to Western North and C/Supt Isaac Akomaning leaves the Eastern Region to Oti as Deputy Regional Commander.

ACI Michael Asare Bediako and ACI Adowa Sika Ogunlana

Four other senior officers were posted as Regional Operations Officers namely, ACI Isaac Morgan who goes to the Volta Region, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) Samuel Donkor to Ahafo, C/Supt Henry Ackaah Duku to the Bono Regional Command and C/Supt Emmanuel Nyarkotey Mensah to the Ashanti Region.

ACI Godson Atobrah has been posted to the Processing Section as the OIC/Commonwealth (NHQ). C/Supt Philip Andoh leaves the Operations Secretariat at the NHQ to Head the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics (IPSE) Section at the NHQ. C/Supt Clive Darkura has been assigned from the Eastern Region to Winneba as Officer in Charge whiles C/Supt Shadrack Azangweo has been elevated as 2IC/Human Resource (NHQ) and C/Supt Michael Asiedu Ampomah heads to the KIA Command as OIC/MIS from the NHQ.

The rest are C/Supt Eunice Serwah Abeyie to KIA, C/Supt Hans B. Williams and C/Supt Gershon Dela Dovie to the Aflao Sector, C/Supt David Ansah and C/Supt Nicholas Alassani to the KIA Command, C/Supt Yaw Sarkodie Addo goes to the Border Management Department (BMD/NHQ), C/Supt Seth Appiah Agyekum to Sekondi, C/Supt Johnson A. Benefo to Bole, Superintendent (Supt) Christian McOwusu to the GAR and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Elvis Alakawen transferred to the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS).

By A.R. Gomda