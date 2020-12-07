Massive Turnout At Korle Klottey Constituency

The voting process at the Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region began on a fairly smooth note.

Voting commenced at 7am at the various polling stations in the constituency with voters turning out in their numbers very early to exercise their civic rights.

At the Mount Zion, Odorgonno, Volta lines and Rev. Ernest Bruce polling stations, the atmosphere was calm as voters waited patiently to cast their votes.

Security was also provided by personnel from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) who aided the electoral officers to coordinate activities at the polling center.

COVID-19 protocols were adhered to by voters as water, liquid soap, hand sanitizer and tissue paper were provided for them.

Mandatory wearing of face masks was also enforced at the polling centres.

Speaking to DGN Online, Presiding Officer at the Mount Zion Prayer Mission 1 polling center, Maud Engmann, said the process had been smooth and peaceful without any challenges.

“The process has been smooth so far. Voters have been cooperative and given us no issues. Party agents too have cool and everything is ok”, she said.

She said a total of 259 voters are expected to cast their votes while 86 had already cast theirs as at 10am today.

Presiding Officer at the Odorgonno Day Care Center 1, Raymond Sackey also made same remarks of the process.

He added that, he’s hopeful the situation will be as calm as it is and the counting done peacefully.

By DGN Online Election Team