Medikal Drops ‘God Abeg’

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has released his much awaited song titled ‘God Abeg’.

The song was released on Friday, April 28, 2023, and was produced by Chensee Beatz.

The song featured popular Ghanaian musicians like Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, and Kay-T.

‘God Abeg’ talks about the rapper pleading with his maker to bless him with wealth despite all he has now.

The song is available on all streaming platforms.

Medikal and Sarkodie had the highest nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards in 2018, he was on the Tim Westwood Show.

Apart from his nominations in 2017, he won the best discovery video in the MTN 4Syte Video Award in 2016.

He has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work and numerous collaborations with successful artistes.

Medikal is known for his fast-paced rap style and witty wordplay in music, and he often incorporates Pidgin English and Ghanaian slangs in his music. He seeks to put the dynamic Ghanaian culture across the globe.