Medikal’s New York Show Postponed

Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal, best known for the smash song ‘Omo Ada’, has announced that his show in New York has been rescheduled to a new date yet to be communicated.

According to him, the delays are a result of his inability to secure work permits and visas for his team members.

Medikal, in a post on social media, said, “I’m sorry to announce that my show in New York at Palladium Times Square has been postponed. I’ve been working tirelessly to secure work permits and visas for my team members so we could deliver an outstanding concert together. Unfortunately, the updates on these delays don’t look promising at the moment. I’ll keep you all posted with a new date soon. Thanks for sticking with me, love you.”

The concert, initially scheduled for September 1, 2024, at the iconic venue, will now be rescheduled.

Medikal, who has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work, has remained relevant in the Ghanaian music industry since the release of his smash-hit, ‘Omo Ada’, in 2019.

His album, ‘Planning and Plotting’, which is currently making waves on the music scene, featured the likes Ofori Amponsah, Bisa Kdei, and Mayorkun.

In March 2021, he won the Hiplife/Hiphop Act of the Year at the 3Music Awards.

In June 2021, he won the Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), among others.