Meek Mill Robbed At Afronation 2022 Concert

American rapper Meek Mill reportedly got his phone picked during the Afronation concert in Accra, Ghana on Thursday.

Video footage in circulation showed the 35-year-old rapper being swamped by music fans who reportedly wanted photo opportunity with him.

He struggled with the fans. It is believed someone picked up his phone from his pocket in the process.

He took to his Instagram stories on Friday to announce the unfortunate incident.

He wrote, “They pickpocketed me for my phone. SMH! bring that jawn back if you got it.”

Meek Mill is currently in Ghana for the Afronation concert, where he performed alongside others as Black Sherif, P-Square and Gyakie among others.