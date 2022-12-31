44 Fires Recorded On Christian Day…Tema Tops All

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says its recording a rise in fire incidents during the festive period in the country.

Per statistics, the service has recorded a total of 44 fire incidents throughout the country on Christmas Day December 25.

Out of the number, 19 of them were domestic and 9 were commercial, 8 bushfires, 5 vehicles, 2 electrical installation fires among others.

Interestingly, Tema region recorded the highest incidents with a total of 11 fires, followed by Ashanti Region with 6 fires and Accra Region with 5 fires as well as Upper East recording the least with just one fire incident.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded.

However, three road crashes with 2 casualties were also responded to by the Service in Accra region and Central region recording 2 and 1 crashes respectively.

In a statement issued by the Service and signed by Timothy Osafo Affum, Public Affairs Manager of GNFS and sighted by DGN Online, it expressed worried about the albeit the heightened awareness created and sensitization campaign embarked on.

“The Service therefore called on the general public to play its role in fire prevention by prioritizing their safety through the adherence of basic fire measures being churned out by the Service throughout the country and make positive attitudinal changes towards fire management to reduce fire during the festive season and beyond,” it said.

The service implored the general public to avoid burning of bushes and rubbishes as well as be cautious about the handling of naked fire and misuse of LPG apparatus, electricity and electrical appliances, especially unattended cooking at the kitchen among other negative practice that is likely to cause fire.

By Vincent Kubi