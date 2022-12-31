OB, Lekzy, DKB Others For New Year Comedy Night

The year 2023 events calendar will open in January with the annual New Year Comedy Night.

The event will return with funnier and rib-cracking jokes to start the new year.

This is slated for January 2, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel at 7pm prompt.

Organised by Derick Kobina Bonney, otherwise called DKB, it will be hosted by Kejetia Lawyer Nti.

There will be great performances by OB Amponsah, Lekzy DeComic, Foster Romanus, Jeneral Ntatia, Parrot Mouth, Putogo, and MjTheComedian with music from Sista Afia and Cina Soul.

According to DKB, “the show will be a retrospect of all that happened in the year 2022 so patrons should brace themselves for a very great show.”.