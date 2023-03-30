Melcom Supports GAF Medical Service

Melcom Care Foundation, the charitable arm of Melcom Group of companies has presented four electronic items to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Department of Medical Service.

The electronic items included AKAI Digital Satellite LED TV 32”, AKAI Standing Fan 18”, AKAI Rice Cooker 1.8L, and AKAI Blender with Mill 1L. These items will be awarded to graduating students in year 3 of the Military Emergency Medical Technician course.

The award categories are Overall Best Student, Best In Academics, Best In Psychomotor Skills, and Best Female Graduate.

Addressing the media, Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, Godwin Avenorgbor, indicated that the presentation of items falls within the company’s corporate social responsibility to the Ghanaian community.

“After the school reached out to us to support in rewarding their graduating students we responded positively to the request from the department.

We are pleased to present these items to the planning committee for the Batch-3 military medical technicians (EMT) graduation ceremony” he said.

He continued, “We hope the graduating officers will be encouraged in the knowledge that the private sector knows the role of the military in keeping Ghana a safe and secure country to live in. This is despite the seemingly volatile nature of our sub-region due to insurgency every year.

Mr. Avenorgbor reiterated that the Melcom Care foundation would continue to support the gallant men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, past and present.

“In the same vein, we also appreciate the 37 Military Hospital for their support and full participation in the annual Melcom Care National Blood Donation campaigns. This is to feed our hospitals with urgently needed blood under the guidance of the blood service” he added.

Col. Mercy Quaye, nursing officer for 37 Military Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Melcom Care Foundation for recognizing and rewarding graduating students.

We appreciate your continuous support of the hospital with items to aid in the smooth operation of the facility, she said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke