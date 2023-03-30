GOC Salutes Black Meteors

Black Meteors beat Algeria 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the AFCON U-23

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated the Black Meteors of Ghana for securing a slot at the U-23 AFCON to be hosted by Morocco in June.

A 2-1 aggregate win ensured that Ghana eliminated Algeria at the Baba Yara Stadium thanks to a resilient team effort.

The tough encounter was watched by millions of Ghanaians on the leading sports network, Max TV.

The Meteors were spearheaded by solid performances from Fatawu Ishahaku and Ernest Nuamah as well as goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, reserved special mention for Frederick Acheampong; the head the Black Meteors management team who is also the Chief Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The U-23 AFCON will be staged from June 24 to July 8, 2023.

GOC statement commended the technical team headed by Coach Ibrahim Tanko, who was ably supported by former national team stars Ablade Kumah, Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.

“A big thumbs up to the entire playing body and the technical who have made the entire nation proud, and it is our prayer that the football team qualifies for the Olympic Games in Paris, France 2024 alongside our track and athletes and boxers,” the statement added.

The top three teams in Morocco will book their places at the Summer Olympics.