Mercy Johnson’s Husband Wins Election

Prince Odi Okojie

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has described her husband, Prince Odi Okojie as a “good man and a man of the people.”

This was after Prince Odi Okojie won one of the All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries tickets in Edo State over the weekend.

The businessman announced the big news via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

He wrote, “My dear good people and Leaders of Esan North East and Esan South East Federal constituency, it gives me a great sense of gratitude to God Almighty for making it possible for me to emerge as the APC candidate in the upcoming election into the Federal House of Representatives representing the aforementioned constituency after the just concluded primaries.”

Okojie went on to thank his wife and family members for their support during the campaigns.

“This feat will not be possible if not for your kindest and surest support and prayers. It behooves me to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to God Almighty, my adorable wife Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie for all your love and support, to all my family members, friends and well-wishers. I thank you all,” he added.

An elated Mercy Johnson heaped a lot of praises on her husband for attaining an enviable feat. She wanted Nigerians to accept her man as the right person for the job.

She wrote: “Congratulations to @princeodiokojie on this win.

You are a good man and a man of the people. I am sure you will be an awesome federal representative for the good people of Esanland…The mission is now a movement.”