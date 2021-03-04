‘Messi Will Leave Barca Unless…’

Lionel Messi

Barcelona Presidential Candidate Joan Laporta has issued a stark warning to the club’s members, insisting that Lionel Messi will leave the club if he is not elected.

Laporta is favourite to win a second spell in charge of the LaLiga giants when elections to replace Josep Bartomeu as President are held on Sunday.

Messi’s future is one of the many major problems facing the club at present, with the Argentine star’s contract due to expire this summer. Last year, Messi wanted to leave but agreed to back down and stay for another season.

Laporta has continued to promise he will “do everything possible” to keep Messi at the Nou Camp while on the campaign trail and has now issued a simple warning to members before they cast their vote.

“I have a great relationship with Messi and he will consider whatever proposal I make,” Laporta said during a TV debate on Catalonian channel, RAC1, on Tuesday with rivals Toni Freixa and Victor Font.

“If I don’t win, I am sure that Leo will not stay at Barcelona.

“Messi will weigh up the offer we make him. I am convinced that if the other candidates win, Messi will not remain at Barcelona. He wasn’t happy during Freixa’s time on the board,” he said.

Messi almost sensationally quit last summer in the wake of Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich after growing disillusioned with proceedings both on and off the pitch.

He then threatened legal action after Barca blocked his move by demanding an astronomical £629 million release clause was paid out.

Messi’s latest Barca contract, which he signed back in 2016, was recently leaked to the public and it is worth a staggering £492 million. Barca find themselves in financial turmoil and have been told to reduce their spending on wages by LaLiga this week.

But Laporta, who was the President of Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, believes Messi is not “guided” by money, and is hopeful he will agree to his offer when it comes to renewing his contract.