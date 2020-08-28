Military Intake 35 Donate To Psychiatric Hospital

Col. Kunadu handing over the items to Mr. Kuusalesuo.

Members of the Ghana Military Academy intake 35 have supported the staff and patients of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with food and Covid-19 prevention items.

The items included cleaning chlorine, hand sanitizers, ERH thumb loop, reusable gowns, floor cleaner, scouring paste, liquid soap, surgical face masks, bleach and washing soap.

The group also presented bags of Royal Aroma rice, cartons of Tasty Tom tin tomatoes, gallons of vegetable oil, hot meals in packs, and mackerel all at the cost of GH¢35,000.

Col. Eric Kunadu, stationed at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces and leader of the group, said the donation formed part of activities to mark their 25th anniversary in the service.

“We are here to celebrate with the staff and patients and to show appreciation for what the Lord has done within the past 25 years,” he said.

He noted that the world is not in normal times and that facilities like the psychiatric hospital stand the risk of being left behind hence the donation to show they are not forgotten.

Deputy Director of Administration, Julius B. Kuusalesuo, said close to 30 of the patients have been abandoned at the hospital with some spending close to about 40 years at the health facility.

He added that the state feeds and clothes the patients so donations such as what the intake 35 members have brought will go a long way to augment what the government provides.

“We have seen that you did not think about only the patients, the PPE and other logistics that you have brought will help the hospital fight its battle against Covid-19,” he said.

He noted that arrangements have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the institution.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri