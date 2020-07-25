Mills Family Visits Mahama’s Running Mate

The family of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills has paid a courtesy call on Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming December 7th, 2020 elections at her office on Friday 24th July 2020.

The family, led by Opanin George Aryee Thompson, the Family Linguist, was in Accra for the wreath laying ceremony in connection with the commemoration of the passing of President Mills.

The family was accompanied by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, deputy Minister of Education under John Mahama.

The family expressed their delight and excitement about the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC Vice Presidential candidate.

They pledged their support to her and the NDC and wished her well in the upcoming campaign.

They advised her to focus on the task ahead and not be distracted by negativity from persons who do not wish her or the nation well.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the family for their support and also pledged to abide by their advice and work hard towards securing victory for the NDC come December 7th 2020.

She said “For me victory for the NDC means victory for the whole of Ghana and an opportunity to work hard to address the many development needs that confront our nation today. It will also be a victory for the legacy that President Mills left this country.

Outdooring On Monday

Meanwhile, the outdooring of Professor Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, for the December 7 elections, is slated for Monday, July 27, at 1845 hours.

A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team on Saturday said the former Education Minister was the first female running mate on the ticket of a major political party in Ghana.

“She is credited with pursuing a healthy mixture of innovative policy initiatives, quality outcomes and massive infrastructural development during her tenure as Minister of Education,” it said.

The statement said because of the COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony would be limited to about 100 people drawn from a wide array of groupings.

There would be live broadcast on radio and television and also livestream across social media handles where the public could watch, it said.