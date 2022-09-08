Mining Company Tackles Bad Road After Residents Blockage

Residents along Akyem Saamang to Osino on Wednesday blocked the community road in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region in protest against BSD mining company that has been mining in the area for years carting heavy machinery and gold dust to Akyem Asiakwa.

The residents use logs to block the main road in the community preventing trucks belonging to BDS mining company from plying the road.

The residents are agitated that the mining company has not benefited them but rather deteriorated their already bad roads.

Immediately after blocking the road, the mining company brought machinery and started to rehabilitate the road.

The irate residents accused the mining company of deteriorating the road which was already in bad condition making it unmotorable especially whenever it rains.

This has led to a serious negative impact on the road in the area however the company has failed to rehabilitate the road.

Kwame George, leader of the angry residents told Starr News that ”about 200 trucks of BSD mining have been plying this road every day from the morning to evening. They have destroyed our road”.

According to him “They transport the gold dust from the mining site here to Akyem Asiakwa. They don’t care even rehabilitating the road for us, all they want is their gold so we have blocked the road this morning. About 15 trucks have been locked this morning”.

He said the management of the Company arrived in the community to assure that they will bring machinery to grade the road and rehabilitate the most deplorable sections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe