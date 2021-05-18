Minister Donates Computers To Sene West Schools

A scene during the presentation

THE MINISTER for Communications and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekufu has donated a set of HP computers and accessories to some selected basic schools in Sene West District in the Bono East Region.

The donation forms part of the government’s agenda to enhance teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the district.

The computers were presented to the schools by the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwesi Adu Gyan, on behalf of the Communications and Digitalisation Minister, adding that digitisation has become the new world order.

“We must use digitisation as a tool to improve Internally Generated Funds (IGF). We must use digitisation for customer service and that should be our priorities. ICT is now the tool for education. There must be judicious use of scarce resources for efficient customer service delivery to our people”, he said.

The Sene West District Director of Education, Isaac Amankwa, who received the computers on behalf of the schools, expressed gratitude to the government.

According to him, the computers have come at the right time and would be used for the purposes intended which is to improve teaching of ICT in the schools.

The Benkumheme of Dwan Traditional area, Nana Agyei Sarpong appealed to the Regional Minister to impress upon the contractor working on the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road to speed up work.

He stated that some criminal gangs had taken advantage of the poor nature of the road to attack motorists and travellers as they ply the road.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kwame Danso