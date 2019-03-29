Minister Inaugurates Councils For Six Colleges

Professor Kwesi Yankah (middle) in a group photograph with the

governing councils

MINISTER OF State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has inaugurated governing councils for six Colleges of Education.

The Colleges include Enchi, St. Francis, Fosu, Ola, Akatsi and Bagabaga.

Members of the six councils were selected by President Nana Akufo-Addo and are expected to steer the affairs of the Colleges.

They are also expected to work in collaboration with the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) in promoting higher learning in Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural speech during the ceremony held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the NCTE, in Accra, Prof. Yankah stated that a governing council was an important actor in the decision making process at the institutional change.

He said a governing council can be viewed as an important arena for institutional change, for quality assurance, efficiency and effectiveness.

That, he said, meant that members of the councils were men and women of integrity, managerial and interpersonal skills.

According to him, members of the councils have been chosen by President Akufo-Addo to strengthen the institutions as they carry out their mandates and drive the change agenda.

He urged the councils to build the professional and academic capacities of teachers through continuing education.

The Minister encouraged the councils to carry out reforms that will improve the quality of education in the respective colleges, adding that Government’s important mantra remains teachers first.

Chairperson of the Enchi College of Education, Prof. Samuel Famiyeh, speaking on behalf of members of the six councils, thanked President Akufo-Addo, the minister and Government in general for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured the minister that the various councils would live up to expectations, saying “Prof. you shouldn’t be worried because I will say the current members here have the capacities; they are up to task and I am sure we should be able to deliver as promised.

BY Melvin Tarlue