Minister Leads Major Desilting Exercise In Accra

The minister and others at one of the sites

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council yesterday led a team of 800 security personnel drawn from the military, Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ambulance Service to undertake a desilting exercise of the major drains in Accra.

Also partaking in the exercise were staffers from the Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso East Municipal Assemblies.

The exercise, which was supported by Zoomlion Company, saw the desilting of the major drain from Kawukudithrough to Nima and ending in the Odaw River around Circle.

The desilting exercise is significant coming ahead of this year’s raining season.

In his previous engagement with stakeholders, the minister spoke about the preparation for the forthcoming rains.

Accra is prone to flooding, the reason for which is the irresponsible management of the city’s drains. The drains are often choked with all manner of garbage from used water sachets and other used rubber products to domestic products.

The Circle area was scene of Accra’s worst raining season disaster when floods and a fire outbreak at a nearby fuel filling station combined to claim many lives.

By A.R. Gomda