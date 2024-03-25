Minister Salutes Satellites, Princesses… For Clinching Gold

Mustapha Ussif

Ghana’s youth (male and female) football sides – Black Satellites (U-20) and Black Princesses demonstrated brilliance in their respective games to clinch gold in the just-ended 13th African Games.

The two side’s achievements have stirred the Sports Minister to congratulate them and their officials.

He pointed out that Ghana’s grassroots and youth development plan will continue to support greater development and provide a pathway for transition into the senior teams- Black Stars and Black Queens.

He said after the wins, “We are proud to have witnessed the victorious outings of our men and women teams at the African Games.”

The minister added, “It is a reflection of our hard work and determination to ensure we produce top tier talents who will go on to represent the Black Stars and the Black Queens in the future.

“I give kudos to the players and coaches for their commitment to success and for making Ghana proud.

“We will continue to work hard and ensure our future is secured and we produce the national teams of our dreams.”

On Thursday, the Black Princesses won gold in female football after defeating Nigeria’s Falconets 2-1 in an extraordinary fight back after extra time.

The victory in Cape Coast meant Ghana dethroned Nigeria to become the champions of the African Games.

In the men’s category, Ghana defeated a strong-willed Uganda 1-0 on Friday to grab gold.

The curtain on the African Games was lowered on Saturday after two weeks of actions, thrills, tears, laughter, joy and sitting on tenterhooks.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum