Minister Tours Suhum

Samuel Nuertey Ayertey in a pose with some of the officials

Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, has visited the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region to inspect projects being implemented by the assembly.

The visit formed part of his familiarization tour of the various municipal and district assemblies in the region.

The Deputy Minister has so far toured almost all the assemblies in the region.

At the Suhum Municipla Assembly, he met management and staff and was briefed on the implementation of some government policies.

He later inspected a few projects in the municipality in the company of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Margaret Darko.

Mr Ayertey told the assembly that it was his duty to coordinate the activities of the assemblies and see how best to offer the needed government support to develop them.

He later joined a delegation from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to commission the Ghana Skills Development Initiative (GSDI) III project at the Koforidua Technical Institute.

GSDI III seeks to improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to enhance skills and qualifications.

It intends to provide demand-driven training to some target groups, especially in the informal and agricultural sector such as the youth, apprentices and workers, owners of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The project is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) and other public and private sector stakeholders.

From Daniel Bampoe, Suhum