‘Pastors Must Live Above Reproach’

Pastors and messengers of the gospel have been urged to emulate Christ who emptied himself to take on the character of humans to manifest God’s tangible love, care and comfort for others.

This was disclosed by the Dean of Arts and Sciences and Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Ashesi University in Accra, Rev Prof Pashington Obeng during the 7th graduation ceremony of Bethesda Centre School of Evangelism and Bible Training School on March 31, 2019, at Anomawobi, near Bawjiase in the Central Region.

According to him, the ministry of God is a calling that is devoted to ongoing growth and readiness to exhibit Christ-like qualities to empower others to be holy.

Speaking on the theme, “Challenges and Opportunities pastors face in the ministry,” Rev Prof Obeng said that “in an age when knowledge, experience and presumed access to the word of God and its interpretation have been demonopolized, nobody can claim to be custodian of all wisdom.”

“In a period of prosperity gospel some churches highlight a magical God with whom humans bargain for their physical needs including visa, lottery numbers, spouses, successful exam results, within specified times outside of God’s own timetable. Those smack of spiritual arrogance. This God of magic does not require anything except followers lining the pockets of the ‘prophets,’ preachers, apostles, bishops and those who act as indigenous priests and priestesses used to do in our country,’’ he noted.

“Do not ignore constructive criticisms as they enable us to grow. Those who surround themselves with sycophants tend to live and work in echo chambers where they only hear what they want to hear from those who never disagree with them,” the cleric said.

Rev Prof Obeng further told the graduands not to underestimate what God can do with prayers, visits, counsel and sheer ministry of presence and how they challenge others to be transformed by God’s power.

He cautioned that complacency and narrow-mindedness can destroy the church.

The Administrative Manager of Bethesda Centre of Evangelism and Bible Training School, Gabriel Brew, for his part, stated that 68 students from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Kenya and Malawi have graduated from the school since its inception.

According to him, the board members, lecturers and staff of the school believe in discipline and would continue to impart it into everybody who attends the school to study.

“Although the founder of the bible school is a member of the Historic Adventist Church, we do not operate on the tenets and beliefs of the founder’s church. Our teachings are predominantly based on the bible and nothing else,” he added.

On behalf of the graduating students, Mr. Benjamin Donkor, expressed their gratitude to the school for the biblical and agricultural knowledge in organic farming and mushroom production it imparted into them and added that they would also impart them into their congregants.

In attendance was the chief of Anomawobi, Nii Nai Tetteh Brang III.