Ministry Lauded For Massive Exercise

The disinfection team

The Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, has highly commended the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) for leading the government’s second phase of mass disinfection and cleaning of markets, lorry parks and other public places across the country.

She said the exercise being embarked upon, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), would go a long way to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson made the comment at a media briefing to launch the second phase of the mass disinfection exercise in Sunyani in the Bono Region yesterday.

The regional minister was particularly delighted that the ministry had heeded the plea for a periodic disinfection to be carried out in markets across the region.

She, therefore, urged the residents to cooperate with the disinfection gang to make sure that the markets, lorry parks and public toilets were safe and healthy for patronage. Besides, she used the opportunity to remind the public to continuously observe the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The exercise was carried out simultaneously in the 12 districts of the region, and over 100 markets were disinfected and fumigated to ensure a successful execution.

ZGL deployed fogger atomizers, spraying gangs, boom atomizers, drones, among other logistics, with the military-cum-police participating and also providing security for the workers at the same time.

The Commanding Officer of the 3BN, Sunyani, Lieutenant Colonel John Yaw Kwarteng, who took part in the exercise, said the military was part of a taskforce comprising other security personnel and “as part of our job we educate the residents on the need to observe the Covid-19 preventive protocols.”

“In our patrols, we also give nose masks to residents who do not have them, all in an effort to ensure compliance with the protocols,” Lt. Col. Kwarteng said.

From Daniel Yao Dayee, Sunyani