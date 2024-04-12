Ministry Of Health Clears 14 Containers Of Essential Medicines At Tema Port

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has successfully received 14 out of 182 containers at the Tema Port containing essential medicines for antiretroviral, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments.

These medicines, donated by the Global Fund (GF), were stuck at the port for nearly a year due to the government’s inability to settle third-party fees.

The Chief Director of the MoH, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, confirmed that there are approximately 168 more containers waiting to be cleared. These containers, which will cost approximately GHC17 million to clear, hold non-medicine commodities like bed nets and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs).

Hafiz Adam expressed his gratitude for the progress made in obtaining these essential medical commodities.

He mentioned that 10 containers of malaria RDTs, one container of malaria injection, and three containers of malaria medicine would be delivered to a warehouse.

Emphasizing the importance of financial and technical support in health investments, Hafiz Adam sought the continuous support of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), governmental agencies, and the public in fulfilling the MoH’s mandate of providing quality healthcare access to the people of Ghana.

In a statement released on April 9, the MoH assured its stakeholders and the public that significant progress had been made in clearing the remaining 182 containers at the Tema Port.

The release stated that all antiretrovirals, TB, and malaria medicines would be cleared by Friday, April 12, 2024.

The MoH explained that the Global Fund had provided ongoing support to the government, resulting in the arrival of 435 containers at the Tema Port between August 2023 and February 2024. Of these, 253 containers were successfully cleared, leaving 182 containers yet to be processed.

The MoH reiterated its commitment, alongside the MoF, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and other stakeholders, to prioritize the health needs of all Ghanaians by consistently engaging and resolving challenges related to the clearance of medicines and other commodities at ports and points of entry.

The successful clearance of these containers brings hope for improved access to essential medicines and healthcare services for the people of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi