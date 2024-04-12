Breaking News: Deputy Director General Of SSNIT Michael Addo Resigns

In a surprising development, Michael Addo, the first Deputy Director General in charge of Finance and Administration at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has tendered in his resignation.

The announcement came shortly after Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, the outgoing Director General presented his handing over notes to the Board of the Trust today April 12, 2024 before Monday deadline to vacate his position.

According to sources close to the Trust, Addo’s resignation is believed to be a result of bad blood between him and Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the newly appointed Director General, who is assuming as his boss.

The sources claim that Osafo-Maafo was allegedly mistreated during his tenure as a Deputy, and his recent promotion to Director General prompted Addo’s decision to step down.

This latest resignation has left two vacancies for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fill, following recent changes at SSNIT.

The President recently relieved Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang of his duties as the Director General and instructed him to hand over his responsibilities to Osafo-Maafo by Monday, April 15.

In light of Osafo-Maafo’s promotion, Pearl Nana Ama Darko, the Deputy Director General for Operations and Benefits, has been reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Commissioner for Support Services.

Juliana Kpedekpo has been appointed as the new Deputy Director General for Operations and Benefits.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo will be appointing a new Deputy Director General for Investment and Development to replace Kofi Osafo Maafo as well another deputy for Finance and Administration to take over from Michael Addo in the near future.

These changes mark a series of adjustments implemented by President Akufo-Addo in his government since February 14, including the replacement and dismissal of certain ministers.

In another recent development, the Upper East and Upper West Regional Ministers have been swapped.

Stephen Yakubu, the previous Upper East Regional Minister, has been moved as the new Upper West Regional Minister, while Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has assumed the role of Upper East Regional Minister with immediate effect.

President Akufo-Addo’s administration continues to undergo structural changes as it strives to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in government operations.

By Vincent Kubi