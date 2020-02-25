Minority Abstains From Debate On State Of The Nation Address

The Minority in Parliament has abstained from the debate on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

This follows the opposition caucus also walking out of Parliament during the State of the Nation Address last week.

Even though the Minority MPs are present in the chamber of Parliament, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, told the House, they have waived their right to second the motion for the debate and to participate fully.

“Our principle is that we are not participating in this. We will not be speaking to this,” Mr. Mubarak said on the Floor.

Addressing the press last week the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the opposition to this protest was informed by the government’s refusal had refused to implement all the recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, alleged interference in the activities of the Electoral Commission in the compilation of a new voters’ register and the perceived attack of businesses owned by National Democratic Congress members.

He also said the boycott of the address itself was to resist “the fascist and authoritarian tendencies” of the Akufo-Addo government.

