Minority Calls For Sanctions Against Emeafa Hardcastle

Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has condemned the actions of the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle, following her alleged verbal abuse of the Minority Chief Whip.

The incident, which occurred on January 28, 2025, has been described as an “egregious contempt of Parliament” by the Minority.

In a press statement released today, the Minority Caucus expressed outrage over Ms. Hardcastle’s conduct, which included an attempt to direct the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, in his parliamentary duties.

Additionally, the Minority Caucus said the woman’s description of a senior Member of Parliament as “silly” was deemed an attack on parliamentary dignity that cannot go unchallenged.

“This behaviour represents one of the most flagrant attacks on parliamentary dignity in recent memory,” the statement reads.

“Such conduct strikes at the very foundation of our democracy and must be met with the full force of parliamentary sanctions,” it added.

The press statement was signed by Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader of Parliament.

The Minority pointed out that it occurred just weeks after President Mahama’s call for public officials to refrain from “arrogance or disrespect” towards the Ghanaians.

The statement noted that members from both sides of the House voiced their outrage at her blatant disrespect for the Legislature.

The Minority Caucus referenced a key legal precedent, K. T. Hammond v. William Ampem Darko, which solidified Parliament’s authority and the sanctity of its members’ duties.

According to the statement, no public official or individual has the right to direct or assault a Member of Parliament in the execution of their duties.

The statement acknowledged that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, January 30, 2025, to address the matter in the absence of a constituted Committee on Privileges and Immunities.

The Minority Caucus expressed confidence that the Speaker’s ruling on Friday will send a strong message to public officials about the importance of respecting Parliament’s authority and dignity.

The statement concluded with a clear demand for “exemplary sanctions” against Ms. Hardcastle, including possible fines, imprisonment, restriction from parliamentary precincts, and a mandatory public apology.

The Minority Caucus emphasized that the dignity of Parliament must be upheld at all costs and that those who undermine it must face severe consequences.

“As we await the Speaker’s determination on Friday, we call on all stakeholders to note that this case will set a crucial precedent for future interactions between public officials and Parliament,” the statement concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House