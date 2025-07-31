Minority Donates GH¢100k To Black Queens

Patricia Appiagyei presenting the cash to the captain of the team

THE MINORITY in Parliament has donated GH¢100,000 to the Black Queens in recognition of their outstanding performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where Ghana clinched a bronze medal.

Contributing to a statement on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, praised the senior national women’s football team for their resilience, passion, and determination, which he said had brought honour to the country and renewed national pride in women’s football.

“The Black Queens have not only represented Ghana with dignity but have reignited belief in women’s football. This donation is our way of saying thank you for lifting the flag of Ghana high,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.

The Minority Leader said the gesture symbolised the caucus’s appreciation for the team’s effort and their call for greater attention to be paid to women in sports.

Later at a short ceremony, the Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, presented the cash donation on behalf of the Minority, stressing the importance of sustained support and investment in women’s sports.

“This is not just about rewarding excellence. It is about reaffirming our belief that female athletes deserve equal recognition and resources to thrive, just like their male counterparts,” she said.

The donation is expected to be shared among the players and technical team, offering some financial relief and motivation as they continue preparations for upcoming international fixtures.

The Black Queens’ podium finish at the 2024 WAFCON marked a major comeback for the team, rekindling hope among Ghanaian football fans after years of underwhelming performances in women’s international competitions.

The Minority Caucus also called on the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to prioritise the development of female football by improving infrastructure, increasing funding, and ensuring parity in bonuses and exposure.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House