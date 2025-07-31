WPRD Festival Highlights Leadership

A session during the event

The 2025 edition of the World Public Relations Day (WPRD) Festival concluded on a high note with a transformative fireside chat that brought together seasoned communication professionals and rising talents to explore the critical role of personal branding and leadership in public relations.

Held in Accra on July 18, 2025 the event was the capstone of the week-long festival organized by Global Media Alliance (GMA). This year marked the festival’s fifth anniversary, celebrated under the theme “Dominant Coalition and Personal Branding.”

Themed, “Dominant Coalition and Personal Branding”, the Fireside Chat was a riveting discussion featuring two prominent voices in Ghana’s corporate communication space: Cynthia Lumor, Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, and Gayheart Mensah, Deputy CEO (Corporate Services) at the Food and Drugs Authority. Moderated by Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana, the fireside chat was rich with insights, experience, and actionable wisdom.

Climbing Leadership Ladder Through Purpose And Personal Branding

In her opening remarks, Madam Lumor urged PR professionals to embrace uncertainty, take bold steps in their career paths, and never settle into comfort zones that stifle growth. “The fear of the unknown paralyses us. Don’t be afraid to make a move, even if the next step comes with a lower salary,” she advised, highlighting the importance of aligning one’s career with long-term value and vision.

Drawing from her journey, Madam Lumor stressed that leadership readiness goes beyond job titles and is rooted in deep knowledge of one’s industry and role. “Regardless of your position, ask yourself, ‘What value do I bring?’ To answer that, you must understand the industry you’re in holistically,” she said.

She emphasized visibility, preparation, and self-advocacy as essential traits. “Volunteer for projects, prepare thoroughly for meetings, and don’t be afraid to speak up,” she said. “Be visible and dependable. Don’t shy away from difficult conversations, and when corrected, don’t take it negatively.”

Madam Lumor credited her professional rise to an insatiable desire to learn and a commitment to exceeding expectations. “You must have that hunger to learn. Be ready to learn from those who came before you and seize the opportunities that come with it.”

Her framework for leadership in PR rests on four cornerstone values: Empathy, Integrity, Dependability, and Boldness, qualities she believes are fundamental to building credibility and influence in the profession.

Build Your Brand With Values And Discipline

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Mensah took the audience through his journey from journalism into public relations and how he transformed his career by consciously building his brand.

“Success is grounded in principles and values. Take yourself seriously,” he said. “Ambition is good, but ambition without character will not get you far. This is about personal development and continuous growth, even outside your core career.”

Mr. Mensah emphasized the importance of intentionality in leadership development. He recalled making a deliberate decision to overcome his natural shyness to expand his professional influence. “Your brand already exists. What you’re known for is your brand. The question is: Are you maintaining and growing that brand? That requires discipline and sacrifice.”

To younger professionals in the audience, Mr. Mensah made a call to action: Set meaningful goals. “Make sure you set goals for yourself. It’s very important to have goals that are sustainable, measurable, attainable, and realistic,” he advised.

He also stressed the importance of building professional networks, upholding ethical standards, and not underestimating the power of consistency. “People must be able to count on you. Your reliability becomes your trademark,” he said.

Celebrating Five Years Of Advocacy And Growth Of Public Relations

The Fireside Chat served as the climax of the 2025 World PR Day Festival, which had an array of activities including a MasterLAB on the intersection of PR, AI, and data analysis, and a curated Festival Jamz playlist in partnership with Boomplay and YFM, celebrating the fusion of communication, culture, and creativity.

Emma Wenani, Chief Director at Global Media Alliance, described the fifth edition as both a celebration and a call to action. “This milestone not only marks progress but also embodies the spirit of nurturing ideas and building enduring partnerships to advance the Public Relations profession, both in Ghana and globally.”

She expressed heartfelt appreciation to the GMA team and partner organizations for their dedication and vision. “It’s been five years of growth, impact, and collaboration. The fireside chat was a befitting climax, and we’re already looking ahead to an even bigger celebration next year.”

Looking Ahead: Sustaining The Momentum

As the PR industry in Ghana and across Africa continues to evolve, amid global shifts in technology, culture, and corporate accountability, the WPRD Festival is fast becoming a pivotal platform for shaping its future. By anchoring events in conversations about leadership, digital transformation, and value creation, WPRD Festival offers a compelling roadmap for practitioners at all stages of their careers, said Ekow Quandzie, Head of PR at Global Media Alliance

As the festival wraps up its fifth successful year, one thing is clear: the WPRD Festival is not just a celebration of a profession, it’s a movement shaping the future of leadership in Public Relations.

Global Media Alliance is a top media and communications company in Ghana, specializing in PR, events management, brand activation, and digital marketing. It is a focused Integrated Media & Entertainment Company with over 25 years of consultancy experience and expertise in Broadcasting as well as Brand Marketing.

The Company has a wide footprint in Africa with significant presence in West Africa, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya. GMA’s media assets include eProduction, Happy FM, YFM in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

With over 200 experienced, young, and vibrant staff, GMA’s expertise is a blend of talent and knowledge harmonized from a diversified and varied staff force with people from different parts of the world, including Kenya, Norway, USA, UK, amongst others.

Source: Global Media Alliance