‘Bawumia Is Best To Lead NPP’

Mireku Duker (left) and Chairman Basty

A group calling itself ‘Western Region for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB)’ is of the firm conviction that the former Vice President is the most suitable candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the 2028 general election.

The group described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal leader for the country.

Speaking in various radio interviews to convince the delegates of the NPP in the Western Region to vote for Dr. Bawumia in the party’s presidential primary in January next year, the group noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are even scared of the former Vice President being elected as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 general election.

A member of the group, Nana Akwasi Awuah, a former Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), said, “The NDC are apprehensive over DMB being elected as the NPP flagbearer.”

“DMB is well marketed and he is our best foot forward,” he stressed.

Another member of the group, Justice Acquah, popularly called ‘Chairman Basty’, the current First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Takoradi Constituency, indicated that Dr. Bawumia is the best and most reliable candidate of the party for the 2028 general election, stressing, “we in the Western Region are solidly backing him.”

The Regional Campaign Coordinator of DMB and a member of the group, Mireku Duker, pleaded with the NPP delegates to maintain Dr. Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for 2028.

He said, “The country’s political history has it that, apart from the late Jerry Rawlings, all former President’s did not clinch the presidency at the first shot.”

He was therefore optimistic that even though all the aspiring presidential candidates of the NPP were competent enough to lead the party, Dr. Bawumia is the ideal leader the country needs.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi